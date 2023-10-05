NFL News

How many games have the Bears lost in a row?

It's a franchise record

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the Bears are close to kicking off against the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, let's look at what's at stake for them.

The Bears currently own a 14-game losing streak. It's the longest losing streak in franchise history and the longest active skid in the NFL.

The last time the Bears won was Oct. 24, 2022 --- nearly a calendar year from this writing. That win marked their Week 9 win over the New England Patriots amid a league-worst three-win season.

They'll have a chance to end that streak on Thursday.

Ahead of the game, the Bears activated Teven Jenkins. He spent the first four weeks on injured reserve with a leg injury.

NFL.com's Tom Pelissero reported the team released Nathan Peterman as a corresponding move. As a byproduct of Jenkins' activation, the move made Tyson Bagent --- the undrafted Division-II rookie quarterback --- Justin Fields' understudy for the night.

Chase Claypool will not play on Thursday night, too. The Bears will make the wide receiver a healthy inactive for the second straight game in a row. He will stay at home for the game, as he has not been in the Bears' building this week.

