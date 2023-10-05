How many games have the Bears lost in a row?

As the Bears are close to kicking off against the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, let's look at what's at stake for them.

The Bears currently own a 14-game losing streak. It's the longest losing streak in franchise history and the longest active skid in the NFL.

The last time the Bears won was Oct. 24, 2022 --- nearly a calendar year from this writing. That win marked their Week 9 win over the New England Patriots amid a league-worst three-win season.

They'll have a chance to end that streak on Thursday.

Ahead of the game, the Bears activated Teven Jenkins. He spent the first four weeks on injured reserve with a leg injury.

NFL.com's Tom Pelissero reported the team released Nathan Peterman as a corresponding move. As a byproduct of Jenkins' activation, the move made Tyson Bagent --- the undrafted Division-II rookie quarterback --- Justin Fields' understudy for the night.

Chase Claypool will not play on Thursday night, too. The Bears will make the wide receiver a healthy inactive for the second straight game in a row. He will stay at home for the game, as he has not been in the Bears' building this week.

