How Caleb Williams performed during Bears' preseason debut vs. Bills

ORCHARD PARK, New York -- The Caleb Williams era made its unofficial debut Saturday in the Bears' preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, and it didn't take long for the No. 1 overall pick to create some magic.

On first-and-10 from their own 40, the Bears dialed up a screen to running back D'Andre Swift. Williams got quick pressure in his face but flipped the ball to Swift with a nifty shovel pass, and the running back bolted 42 yards down to the Bills' 18-yard line.

On the play prior, Williams went through his progressions cleanly before hitting DJ Moore for a gain of 12 to move the chains on third-and-12.

The Bears were unable to punch it in after Swift's explosive catch-and-run as three straight runs gained just 7 yards and forced them to bring out kicker Cairo Santos.

Williams and the offense started their second drive at their own 3-yard line.

An illegal contact penalty on third-and-6 gave the offense some life. Williams then hit Moore for a gain of 15 on a short dump-off.

Williams flashed his arm talent two plays later when he bootlegged out to the right, pump-faked a rusher, and threw a dart on the run to tight end Cole Kmet for a gain of 26.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner showed off his athleticism three plays later when he escaped a muddy pocket and scrambled for 13 yards.

Williams and the offense were once again unable to punch it in as the quarterback's pass on third-and-9 for Rome Odunze went long and out of the end zone. It was a difficult throw to connect on, but one Williams felt he should have made.

The new face of the Bears' franchise finished his day going 4-for-7 for 95 yards while adding 13 on the ground. He had a passer rating of 101.8.

The red zone inefficiency marred Williams' otherwise solid preseason debut, which showcased his playmaking ability and rare talent.

The dot to Kmet and the tough miss to Odunze perfectly illustrate the rookie quarterback roller coaster the Bears will ride this season. Somethings moved fast for the rookie, but the elite talent was evident.

As far as 18-play preseason debuts go, the Bears got just about everything they could have wanted from Williams on Saturday in Buffalo as he checked off a critical box in his early NFL education.

