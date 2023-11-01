Here's who's taking over as Bears' new running back coach after David Walker's abrupt firing

Omar Young will be the Bears new running backs coach this season. Head coach Matt Eberflus announced the move on Wednesday, after the team fired former running backs coach David Walker.

“Has really good experience with that… He’ll make that transition really good,” Eberflus said.

Young had been working as an assistant wide receivers and assistant quarterbacks coach this year. Last season he was an offensive quality control coach.

Young has some experience working as a running backs coach at the college level. He held that position, in addition to working as a co-special teams coordinator, at Eastern Illinois University in 2020 and 2021. He also assisted with the running backs as an offensive intern for the Browns in 2015.

The Bears unexpectedly fired Walker because he wasn’t meeting the team’s cultural standards.

“It’s really clear, in terms of how we treat each other with respect,” Eberflus said. “Being on time and working hard. That’s the first thing I laid out to everybody in the building. That’s the standard that we operate in.”

Walker is the second Bears assistant coach to leave the team midseason. Back in September, Alan Williams was not at Halas Hall as the team prepared for its Week 2 matchup against the Buccaneers. Williams eventually resigned on Sept. 20 in a statement, saying he needed to focus on his health and his family. The Bears acknowledged Williams’ resignation but did not make a similar statement of their own.

