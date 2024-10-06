Here's what the ‘GSH' on the Bears' uniforms stands for

The Chicago Bears are one of the NFL’s oldest franchises, and while their uniforms are iconic in their own right, one particular addition always raises questions.

That feature is the inclusion of a three-letter acronym, “GSH,” on the left sleeves of all of the team’s jerseys.

After paying tribute to team owner George Halas during the 1983 season after he died at the age of 88, the Bears moved his initials to the sleeves of their jerseys, where it has remained ever since.

Halas coached a total of 495 games for the Bears, going 6-1 in his final season at the helm in 1967. He won six NFL championships as the head coach of the Bears, earning 318 victories in his career.

Halas remained the Bears’ principal owner until he died in 1983 after a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

Halas’ impact is also felt in the team’s color scheme. The Bears adopted blue and orange as their official colors to honor the University of Illinois, where Halas went to college, according to the team’s website.