Here's what the Bears locker room looked like after their first win of the season

The locker room was rowdy after picking up their first win of the season

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bears didn't take their win over the Commanders on Thursday for granted. Their locker room at FedEx Field was bumping after sealing a 20-point road victory.

An audible "Let's go Bears!" chant broke out in the locker room. Water was flying, guys were dancing and the players were soaking in the moment.

Hopefully, plenty of moments are in store for them for the rest of the season.

How did Justin Fields feel about the energy in the locker room after the game?

"Just felt good," Fields said after the game. "Just seeing all the hard work pay off, especially getting a dub after everything that's happened this year. Everything in the media, everything on the outside. It just feels good when you can say the hard work paid off."

Fields executed another spectacular game.

QB1 threw for 282 yards on 15 completions from 29 attempts. He threw four touchdowns --- three to DJ Moore --- and took three sacks against one of the most malicious defensive lines in the league. He also rushed for 57 yards on 11 attempts.

