Here's what Ryan Poles texted Tyson Bagent informing him he made the Bears roster

Tyson Bagent, the Division-II, undrafted, rookie quarterback won the understudy role to Justin Fields, making the Bears' 53-man roster.

He beat out veteran P.J. Walker, who the Bears released Sunday, and Nathan Peterman, another signal caller released by the Bears, but a priority for their practice squad.

Informing Bagent of his position as QB2, general manager Ryan Poles texted him with some concise and high expectations.

"Ryan [Poles] texted me just telling me congratulations, be an asset to Justin, stay focused, stay ready because you know the season’s so long. Once again you never know what could happen, so that’s kind of what my goal is," Bagent said on Wednesday. "Just be an asset to the team, help in any way that I can and just be ready for any situation.

Tyson Bagent says Ryan Poles texted him to let him know he made the team. The message?



"Congratulations. Be an asset to Justin. Be ready." — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 30, 2023

The decision to roll with Bagent over two veteran quarterbacks isn't one that's taken lightly.

Walker is not only a veteran backup, but he started five games for the Carolina Panthers last season. He has similar attributes as Fields, fitting well on paper in the Bears' offense. He also has a prior connection with DJ Moore, playing with the receiver over the last three seasons.

The Bears owe Walker $2 million they guaranteed him when they signed him to a 2-year deal worth $4.5 million. That decision doesn't come without being impressed by another quarterback, who comes with high expectations.

But Bagent affirms he's ready to give it his best effort.

"Whenever I get the game plan -- it will get studied, it will be understood, and I will put my best foot forward," Bagent said Wednesday.

Bagent impressed during the preseason, undoubtedly. He threw for 156 yards in three preseason games, completing 20-of-29 passes and one rushing touchdown. He recorded just two incompletions from the first two preseason games.

Undrafted out of college, the Bears signed him out of Shepherd University, a Division-II college where he won the equivalent of the D-2 Heisman Trophy last season. Poles tipped his cap to Co-Director of Player Personnel, Jeff King, and area scout, Tom Bradway, for advocating for Bagent out of the draft.

At the end of the day, Poles voiced his amusement with Bagent's preseason success.

"Gotta give Tyson (Bagent) a lot of credit for how he handled the situation," Poles said. "Really poised throughout the entire process. … You want guys like that to make the roster construction difficult, for those guys to force themselves on the roster. He did that."

