Here's the exact scenario the Bears would need to make the playoffs

The Bears' heart-breaking loss to the Cleveland Browns butchered the odds of their playoff hopes for the 2023 NFL postseason.

The Bears dug their own grave, but they're not fully in the dirt, yet. There's a precise scenario that puts them in the postseason this year. Here's what needs to happen each week for that to happen.

Week 16:

Rams defeat Saints

Colts defeat Falcons

Titans defeat Seahawks

Lions defeat Vikings

Packers defeat Panthers

Eagles defeat Giants

Ravens defeat 49ers

Bears defeat Cardinals

Week 17

Lions defeat Cowboys

Giants defeat Rams

Buccaneers defeat Saints

Steelers defeat Seahawks

Vikings defeat Packers

Bears defeat Falcons

Week 18

Lions defeat Vikings

Falcons defeat Saints

49ers defeat Rams

Bears defeat Packers

Phew, that's a lot.

The New York Times places the Bears' odds at making the playoffs --- after losing to the Browns --- at a 5% chance. Before that, they had an 8% chance, according to NYT. If they had won, their odds would've boosted to 15% to make the playoffs.

Now, their odds are diminished after losing to the Browns. But, as shown above, they're not out yet. They have an objectively easier schedule to close the season. But they'll need help from others, too.

Here's who they face over the final three games.

vs. Arizona Cardinals (3-11)

vs. Atlanta Falcons (6-8)

at Green Bay Packers (6-8)

