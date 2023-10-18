Here is the Justin Fields trade NFL experts want to see happen

It doesn't appear Justin Fields has a permanent future with the Bears after this season.

Now, with a thumb injury leaving his timetable uncertain, it feels like a separation between the third-year quarterback and his native team is on the horizon.

In the event of a trade, The Athletic dutifully crafted a mock trade they would like to see (not one they think will happen) happen for Fields in the future. Of course, they chalked up a trade in line with the predominant rumor of Fields heading back to his hometown to unite with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe drafted this trade: "Bears trade QB Justin Fields to Falcons for 2024 second-round pick, 2025 conditional third-round pick and QB Taylor Heinicke."

"Remember, these are trades we want to see — not necessarily those we expect to happen.," Howe wrote. "The Bears are tracking toward the No. 1 pick in the draft, either with their own selection or from the Panthers, so they’re in play for USC’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake Maye. With major changes likely on the horizon again, it might be best to maximize Fields’ value. Meanwhile, the Falcons were linked to Fields (who’s from Kennesaw, Ga.) before the 2021 draft, and he seems like a pretty solid fit for Arthur Smith’s offense.

"Fields’ thumb injury complicates this idea, but this would be more of a move with the future in mind. Desmond Ridder has been struggling, and Falcons coach Arthur Smith’s facial expressions Sunday after each interception said a lot about that situation. Again, with a midseason trade, it might be a lot to ask Fields to step in for Ridder relatively soon, but he could get a jump on the offense and position himself to relieve Ridder if necessary, assuming the thumb heals. The extra time in the system could better prepare Fields for 2024."

Fields' thumb injury throws a wrench into the Bears' plans to fully evaluate Fields under center. To make things worse, he was in the middle of an absolute tear. He threw for 617 yards and eight touchdowns in a two-game span against the Denver Broncos and the Washington Commanders.

However, Fields didn't appear to carry that momentum into their most recent contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Fields threw for 58 yards and one interception on 6-of-10 completions before exiting the game with his thumb injury. In his second drive, Tyson Bagent threw for more yards than Fields had in the entirety of his game.

For once, the Bears' defense impressed, holding the Vikings to 12 points for the game. But, Fields couldn't get anything going with the Bears' offense and a Bagent strip-sack fumble returned for a touchdown put the proverbial nails in the coffin for the offense.

So, if Ryan Poles and the front office decide it's time to move on from Fields, they will undoubtedly try and find a new home for him in the trade market.

How would you feel if the Bears earned a package similar to The Athletic's projection?

