Here is the Bears' official 2024 regular season schedule

The NFL and the Bears released the official 2024 regular season schedules on Wednesday. Of course, schedule leaks flooded the internet leading up to the announcement.
But now, it's official. Here is the Bears' season schedule for the 2024 season.
Chicago Bears 2024 Preseason Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Television
|1
|vs. Houston Texans
|Thu, Aug. 1
|7 p.m.
|ESPN/ABC
|2
|at Buffalo Bills
|Sat, Aug. 10
|12 p.m.
|TBD
|3
|vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|Sat, Aug. 17
|12 p.m.
|TBD
|4
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|Thu, Aug. 22
|7 p.m.
|TBD
Chicago Bears 2024 Regular Season Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Television
|1
|vs. Tennessee Titans
|Sun, Sept. 8
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|2
|at Houston Texans
|Sun, Sept. 15
|7:20 p.m.
|NBC
|3
|at Indianapolis Colts
|Sun, Sept. 22
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|4
|vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Sun, Sept. 29
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|5
|vs. Carolina Panthers
|Sun, Oct. 6
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|6
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London
|Sun, Oct. 13
|8:30 a.m.
|NFL Network
|7
|BYE WEEK
|8
|at Washington Commanders
|Sun, Oct. 27
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|9
|at Arizona Cardinals
|Sun, Nov. 3
|3:05 p.m.
|CBS
|10
|vs. New England Patriots
|Sun, Nov. 10
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|11
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|Sun, Nov. 17
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|12
|vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Sun, Nov. 24
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|13
|at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)
|Thu, Nov. 28
|11:30 a.m.
|CBS
|14
|at San Francisco 49ers
|Sun, Dec. 8
|3:25 p.m.
|FOX
|15
|at Minnesota Vikings
|Mon, Dec. 16
|7:15 p.m.
|ABC
|16
|vs. Detroit Lions
|Sun, Dec. 22
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|17
|vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Thu, Dec. 26
|7:15 p.m.
|Prime Video
|18
|at Green Bay Packers
|Sat/Sun, Jan. 4/5
|TBD
|TBD
Check back to this story for more updates.
