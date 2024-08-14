The Bears' training camp edition of "Hard Knocks" is setting records for HBO and Max, as the season's premiere episode finished as the highest-rated premiere in the last five years of the show, the NFL announced.

Episode 2 airs tonight at 9 pm EST. #hardknocks #nflfilms #hbomax@NFLFilms @NFLMedia @ChicagoBears @gmfb — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) August 13, 2024

The first episode was an excellent start to the season. Some highlights from the episode included Caleb Williams' introduction to the Bulls' theme song, DJ Moore signing his $110 million extension during practice and clips from the Bears' Hall of Fame preseason game.

Fans eager to watch the second episode, unfortunately, struggled to stream it on Max. The episode was supposed to be available for streaming at 8 p.m. (CT) but wasn't uploaded to the streaming service until around 9:15 p.m. Max announced they experienced technical delays on their end.

Two episodes in, the Bears still have three new episodes to stream. Here's everything to know about the ongoing series on HBO and Max.

WHEN DOES “HARD KNOCKS” START?

The first two episodes aired on HBO and are available for streaming on Max. The third episode will air on cable and become available for streaming on Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. (CT).

WHAT IS "HARD KNOCKS?"

"Hard Knocks" is a show co-produced by HBO and NFL Films that follows a team through the summer. They will track both stars and up-and-coming players, plus coaches and other staff members. The show gives fans an inside look at training camp practices and meetings, and even at some of the players' personal lives.

HOW MANY EPISODES OF “HARD KNOCKS” WILL THERE BE?

There are five hour-long episodes of “Hard Knocks” that will follow the team in training camp and through the preseason.

HOW MANY TIMES HAVE THE BEARS BEEN ON “HARD KNOCKS?”

This is the first time that the Bears will appear on “Hard Knocks” since the show started in 2001.

