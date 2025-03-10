Grady Jarrett, Bears agree to deal after lineman cut by Falcons: Reports

The Chicago Bears have made another splash in free agency, reportedly signing Grady Jarrett to a three-year deal.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and multiple other reports, the former Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman will make $28.5 million guaranteed on the deal, which could ultimately be worth up to $43.5 million.

Jarrett spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Falcons, making the Pro Bowl twice and earning second-team All-Pro honors during the 2019 season.

In the 2024 campaign, Jarrett started all 17 games for Atlanta, with 2.5 sacks, 53 combined tackles and nine tackles for loss, along with 12 quarterback hits.

Jarrett is the second piece the Bears have added to their defensive line so far in free agency, as the team also signed former Indianapolis Colts pass rusher Dayo Odeyingbo to a three-year contract earlier in the day.

The Bears have also made a bunch of moves on their offensive line, including signing former Falcons center Drew Dalman to a three-year deal on Monday and acquiring Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney and Los Angeles Rams guard Jonah Jackson in trades earlier this month.