Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey was effusive in his praise for Steve “Mongo” McMichael after the Hall of Famer died Wednesday.

McMichael was moved into hospice care Wednesday, but died in the evening after a four-year battle against ALS.

“Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael was a Bears legend, and his courageous battle against ALS inspired us all,” the Bears said in a social media post. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends and teammates.”

Bears ownership also issued a statement, praising how his “inner strength” helped McMichael in his fight against ALS.

“It’s a cruel irony that the Bears’ Ironman succumbed to this dreaded disease. Yet Steve showed us throughout his struggle that his real strength was internal, and he demonstrated on a daily basis his class, his dignity and his humanity,” McCaskey said. “He is at peace now. We offer our condolences to Misty, Macy, the rest of Steve’s family, his teammates, and countless friends and fans of a great Bear.”

McMichael passed away Wednesday at the age of 67. He was first diagnosed with ALS in 2021, and eventually was left bedridden and unable to speak by the ravaging disease.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024, a year that saw him hospitalized on multiple occasions with a variety of ailments related to his illness.

McMichael spent 13 years of his 15-year NFL career with the Bears, earning All-Pro honors twice and making two Pro Bowls with the Bears. He also played a key role in the 1985 team’s Super Bowl XX triumph.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, McMichael set a Bears record with 191 consecutive starts, and ranks second in Bears history with 92.5 sacks, only trailing fellow Hall of Famer Richard Dent.

After his football career McMichael had numerous other high-profile jobs, working in the world of professional wrestling and on sports radio in Chicago.