NFL draft day is here. If you’ve waited until the big day to dig into the storylines, you may be wondering exactly what Bears GM Ryan Poles is working with this year. If that’s the case, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a full list of the Bears picks– as things stand right now– for the 2024 NFL Draft:

First round: No. 1 overall (via Carolina)

First round: No. 9 overall

Third round: No. 75 overall

Fourth round: No. 122 overall (via Eagles)

Poles has done lots of wheeling and dealing to end up with the team’s current slate of picks. Of course, more deals could be on the horizon to change what the Bears are working with, again.

Poles got this year’s No. 1 overall pick in the deal that sent last year’s No. 1 overall pick to Carolina. He acquired the No. 122 overall pick from Philadelphia when they swapped places with the Bears last year to draft Jalen Carter. The Bears ended up with Darnell Wright after that move.

The Bears’ second-round pick belongs to the Commanders thanks to the move that brought Montez Sweat to Chicago. The Chargers have their fourth-rounder due to the Keenan Allen trade. The Bears sent their fifth-round pick to Buffalo for versatile interior offensive lineman Ryan Bates and their sixth-round pick to Miami for fellow interior o-lineman Dan Feeney. In 2022, the Bears traded away their seventh-round pick to the Dolphins for wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

The first round of the draft begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Rounds two and three will take place on Friday. A marathon session on Saturday wraps up rounds four through seven.

