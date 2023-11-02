The Bears will face plenty of tough decisions this offseason.

But none tougher than what their plan for quarterback will be in the future.

Can Justin Fields perform well enough over the back half of the season to convince the Bears? Or, is it time to move to the draft for this regime to select its first quarterback?

"I see this team moving on from Justin Fields," FOX Sports NFL analyst Carmen Vitali said on NBC Sports Chicago's Football Night in Chicago. "I've been saying that. That's just kind of my inkling that's my educated guess. I think that the draft capital they have, if you have the first or second pick in the draft it'll be hard to say no to another quarterback."

As it stands, the Bears hold the No. 2 and No. 3 picks in the NFL draft. The Panthers' 1-6 record gives the Bears the rights to the No. 2 pick; there's a chance the Panthers could overtake the No. 1 spot, which is held down by the Cardinals with one extra loss.

If that's the case, the Bears would have their shot at USC's Caleb Williams, who some consider a generational talent, or North Carolina's Drake Maye. Goodness, I'm not sure Bears fans can stand the thought of drafting another Tar Heel quarterback *cough* Mitch Trubisky *cough*.

Either way, it offers the Bears a chance at an improved signal caller over Fields.

On the other hand, Fields has given Bears fans a taste of what he can do under center. Over a two-game span against the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders, Fields thrived, throwing for 617 yards and eight touchdowns with just one interception.

Unfortunately, everything outside of those two games hasn't been eye-popping. Not to mention, Fields is dealing with a thumb injury that will take him out of at least three games, seeing as he won't play this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The clock is running out for Fields to show he's the guy.

And while he won't take his spot, Tyson Bagent is showing the Bears what a true pocket quarterback can do in their offense. His performances don't top Fields', but Bagent's shown patience and poise in the pocket while thriving under Luke Getsy's pocket-heavy offense.

He's completed 70% of his passes for 470 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in a little over two games. He's led the Bears to one win during that span, too.

It's up to Fields to prove he can be the man for the job. But it doesn't look well, as of this writing.

