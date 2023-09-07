Football fans across Chicago celebrate return of NFL season

It's been a long time coming, but the 2023 NFL season will finally get underway Thursday as the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Detroit Lions.

Chiefs fans packed into Toons bar in Southport Corridor before game time, as bar managers hung up football flags and blew up inflatable mascots in preparation to celebrate their 2023 Super Bowl title.

“It’s Christmas before December," said Chiefs fan Nick Welker. “My dad had season tickets to Arrowhead growing up, and this is the closest thing I’ve found to that same kind of environment.”

Fans across Chicago say they're excited to have definite plans each weekend for the next several months.

“It’s just five months of knowing what you’re going to do on any given Sunday," said Bears fan Calvin Holliday. "Just being able to relax with some friends, maybe order some food."

Monica Marino agrees.

“I love Sundays we have our family gatherings and barbecues," she said. "Our favorite is obviously at the end of the year, February we have our Super Bowl and have a big family gathering and barbecues."

If it's not the food to fawn over, it's the fantasy football world.

“We’re so excited, I’ve got like 15 fantasy football teams so when someone scores a touchdown I guess I score a touchdown," Raiders fan Brandon Krokroskia said.

While the Chiefs and Lions will get things started just before 7:30 p.m. on NBC Thursday, the hometown Bears will take on the Packers Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.