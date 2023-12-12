Ex-NFL quarterback explains interesting caveat in Justin Fields' future

It's the question of all questions for the Bears.

Will they hang on to Justin Fields, or opt to search for a new franchise signal caller? One former quarterback, Robert Griffin III, explained his thinking on how this situation will unfold in the offseason.

"To me, this all boils down to what happens with the coaching staff," Griffin III said on ESPN's Get Up! "If you bring in a new coaching staff and you bring in a new GM, they're probably going to get a new quarterback. If they keep the current staff, then they build around Justin Fields. The only way they don't move on from him with a new coach, I believe, is if they go get a guy like Ryan Day."

I think RGIII makes a good point here and I love Jeff Saturdays opinion on how the Bears should handle the number one pick. #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/W27vLBYQc8 — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) December 12, 2023

Along with Fields' future, both Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus' futures with the organization have been put into question this season, too. Reservations about Eberflus' performance are to a worse degree than Poles.

Still, questions about management and coaching must be answered before the quarterback.

That's why Griffin III intelligently factored in Eberflus and Poles' futures with the Bears when speaking about Fields' future with the team. If a new general manager and new coach are brought into the organization, it's unlikely the new regime would retain Fields.

That would mark a third new head coach, a third new offensive system and, possibly, a third new general manager. How can Fields be properly evaluated and play comfortably after going through that kind of turnover?

That being said, Fields has tangibly improved this season. He's thrown for just over 1,800 yards this season, improving his yards-per-game mark by over 50 yards more per contest. With that, he has 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. His completion percentage has improved up to ~63% as well.

There's no doubt Fields will be a good NFL quarterback. The question is --- where will he be a good quarterback? When it comes to the Bears, that first depends on who's in charge upstairs and on the field.

"Justin Fields will be a really good quarterback somewhere," Griffin III said. "What I've seen from him over the past three games, or since he's gotten back from injury, is he's playing much more efficient football."

