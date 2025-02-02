Eric Bieniemy returning to NFL as Chicago Bears running backs coach: Reports

Longtime NFL assistant coach Eric Bieniemy will return to the league as the Chicago Bears' running backs coach, according to multiple reports.

NFL on CBS Insider Jonathan Jones announced the news of Bieniemy's addition to Ben Johnson's offensive staff on Saturday, citing multiple sources.

An NFL return: Eric Bieniemy has agreed to terms with the Chicago Bears to be their running backs coach, source tells @NFLonCBS. A 2-time Super Bowl champ with the Chiefs, Bieniemy gives Ben Johnson's offensive staff a veteran, championship presence. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 1, 2025

Bieniemy most recently served as associate head coach and offensive coordinator at UCLA -- his second stint with the Bruins. He was let go in December after fielding one of the season's worst offenses.

A two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, Bieniemy spent the prior Washington. He wasn’t retained by new Commanders coach Dan Quinn, who replaced former Bear Ron Rivera. Bieniemy spent 10 seasons with the Chiefs working under Andy Reid and played a major role in helping Patrick Mahomes develop into one of the NFL’s best players.

The Bears coaching staff took a giant step forward earlier this week as the team confirmed the hiring of all three of their coordinators.

According to the team, former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen was hired as the Bears' defensive coordinator, while Denver Broncos tight ends coach Declan Doyle was hired as the offensive coordinator.

Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower will retain his position for the 2025 season, the team announced.