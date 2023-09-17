Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker both exit game during 1st quarter of Bears-Bucs matchup

The Bears secondary got even more banged up against the Buccaneers on Sunday. The team lost both Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker over the course of their second defensive drive of the game.

It’s unclear what happened to each safety. Jackson eventually went into the locker room on a cart and Brisker headed into the locker room under his own power.

The Bears ruled Jackson out for the rest of the game near the end of the second quarter. Brisker is questionable to return with an illness.

Elijah Hicks and Quindell Johnson came in to replace Jackson and Brisker in the game.

The Bears were already down to their third nickel corner coming into the game. Kyler Gordon went on IR earlier this week with a broken hand. Josh Blackwell was ruled out before the game with a hamstring injury. Greg Stroman Jr. was promoted to the active roster to fill in at the position.

We will update this story as we have more information.

