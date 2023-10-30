Eberflus blames poor fundamentals for bad loss to Chargers

One week after playing solid football on both sides of the ball the Bears fell flat against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. For much of the game, the team struggled in all three phases: offense, defense and special teams. The most discouraging part of the loss wasn’t that the Bears were outmatched on the field, however, it was that their play looked ugly en route to their 30-13 loss.

The Bears were the worst team in football last season, and they looked plenty bad in plenty of their losses, but they often played a competitive brand of football. This season has been different. Sunday night’s blowout was already the third game this year where the Bears haven’t looked competitive at all. They laid an egg against the Packers in Week 1, got blown out by the Chiefs in Week 3, and can now add Week 8's uninspiring performance to the list.

“We had a lot of penalties that set us back, set our drives back on offense,” head coach Matt Eberflus said after the game. “The operation wasn’t as clean as it needed to be. Then on defense it was simply about fundamentals. It was about basics.”

The Bears roster isn’t good enough, or deep enough, to recover from sloppy play. With key players like Justin Fields, Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker, Khalil Herbert and Nate Davis all sidelined, everyone else needs to mind their Ps and Qs just to give the team a chance to win.

For instance, the Bears had a perfect opportunity to score and make a statement on the first drive of the game. Tyson Bagent opened the night with a great 41-yard pass to Darnell Mooney. But the offense followed that up with a one-yard D’Onta Foreman run, a Trent Taylor end-around that went for a loss of two, then a big sack when Joey Bosa ran right through Cody Whitehair. A prime scoring chance turned into a punt.

“That’s exactly what I’m talking about,” Eberflus said.

The ensuing defensive series was just as bad. The Bears couldn’t generate any pressure with their front four and had numerous missed tackles, which allowed Justin Herbert and his numerous Chargers playmakers to march easily down the field. One of the worst whiffs from T.J. Edwards transformed what could’ve been a TFL into a touchdown. The lack of pursuit from Edwards’ teammates at the second and third levels didn’t help.

“That’s where they got their big plays and that’s where they got their scoring opportunities,” Eberflus said about the lack of fundamentals on defense as a whole.

Each opening drive was a microcosm of the Bears’ bad night. Sometimes the problem was a bad penalty on an offensive lineman or a poor decision from Bagent. Other times it was a poor angle taken by a would-be tackler, or a squandered opportunity to notch a takeaway. Whatever the issue, the result was the same too often: fruitless drives for the Bears and points for the Chargers.

If you need someone to blame for the ineptitude, you have your choice. You can blame the coaches for the lack of discipline and poor techniques across the board. You can blame the players for not executing when coaches put them in a position to succeed. You can blame the front office for failing to bring in enough players who can get the job done.

But it doesn’t matter who you choose. No matter where you land, the simple truth is that the Bears need to play nearly perfect ball to win. That’s tough to do.

