Drew Dalman signs with Bears as offensive line overhaul continues

The Chicago Bears continued to bolster their offensive line on Monday as they reportedly inked center Drew Dalman to a blockbuster contract.

According to multiple reports, the deal will pay Dalman a guaranteed $28 million, and could be worth up to $42 million over the three years of the contract. That deal makes Dalman the second-highest paid center in the NFL, according to ESPN.

Dalman has become known as one of the league’s most effective run blockers, helping Bijan Robinson put up strong numbers for the Atlanta Falcons last season. According to Pro Football Focus he yielded just a 4.8% pressure rate during the 2024 season.

Dalman was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford, and has started 40 games at center in his NFL career. He appeared in nine games last season for Atlanta, missing eight games with a high ankle sprain.

The Bears have worked hard to shore up the middle of their offensive line, adding Dalman and two new guards into the mix. Joe Thuney, who has made back-to-back first-team All-Pros and three consecutive Pro Bowls, was acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jonah Jackson was acquired in a trade from the Los Angeles Rams.

Now the questions will turn to tackle, and whether the team will keep Braxton Jones on the left side of the line or try to address the position during the upcoming NFL Draft in April.