D'Onta Foreman puts name in Bears' history books with dominant Sunday

Chicago Bears running back D’Onta Foreman was hoping to make an impact in Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but no one knew just how good he was going to be.

Foreman, appearing in just his third game this season for the Bears, rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the first half of the game, then collected a receiving touchdown for good measure in the third quarter.

According to Stathead, Foreman is just the fourth Bears running back to have three or more touchdowns in a game in the last 30 years. He is the first to hit that mark since Jordan Howard scored three rushing touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers in Dec. 2016.

Matt Forte hid that mark twice in games against the Packers and Commanders in 2013, and Rashaan Salaam had three scores against Tampa Bay in a Dec. 1995 game.

Stathead also revealed that Foreman is just the seventh Bears running back to register two or more rushing touchdowns and at least one receiving touchdown int eh same game. Forte’s Dec. 2013 performance against Green Bay was the last time a Bears’ back achieved that feat, and both Walter Payton and Gale Sayers are among that group of productive runners.

Foreman finally got back into the lineup last week against Minnesota after being inactive for four straight games. He had 65 rushing yards a week ago, but has found his groove as the Bears seek out a win over Vegas.

