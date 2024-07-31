DJ Moore's faith Caleb Williams will be ‘superstar' helped fuel desire for new deal with Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- DJ Moore has played with 12 quarterbacks during his NFL career.

The names range from Teddy Bridgewater to Sam Darnold, Will Grier, Cam Newton, and Justin Fields.

But Moore is confident his ride on the NFL quarterback carousel will end with Bears rookie Caleb Williams. The stability and high ceiling Williams offers both Moore and the Bears are, at least, part of the reason the 27-year-old wanted to sign up to stay in Chicago for the long haul, a goal he accomplished Tuesday when he signed a four-year, $110 million extension to keep him with the Bears through 2029.

"Yes. That’s part of the reason," Moore said Wednesday at Halas Hall about the Bears' new quarterback situation. "I think Caleb is going to be excellent. He’s going to be a superstar. I just wanted to be a part of that."

Moore joins Williams, rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze, and tight end Cole Kmet as core members of the Bears' new-look offense who are on the books for the next four-plus years.

The core is intact, and Moore likes where it is headed, especially with Williams already showing flashes of the greatness the Bears believe awaits him early in training camp.

"Shoot, just how he handles our defense," Moore said, describing what has him believing Williams will be a star. "He dices them up, they show something new at him, he goes around asking them questions on how he can be better with it. I know he takes everything in one ear, and it just stays there. And then he goes out there and carves them up probably the next two plays. It’s just amazing to watch."

Moore said he watched as the wide receiver market exploded this offseason but never considered trying to top it. He just wanted to find a number he liked, with a good amount of guaranteed money ($82.6 million), and get the deal done.

Since arriving in Chicago, Moore has been a star on the field and a leadership pillar in the Bears' locker room. He has, in every way, been the anti-diva star receiver.

There was no complaining when he only got two targets in a Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers. No finger-pointing at quarterback Justin Fields or offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. When questions about Fields' future filled the second half of the season, Moore went to the mat for Fields time and time again.

Now, he'll do so for Williams for at least the next five seasons.

"You’re going to fight for the quarterback that’s with you, that you’re going to rock with during the season." Moore said. "Justin is my guy, but he was also the quarterback last year. Now we’ve got Caleb, he’s my guy times two because he’s going to be here. That’s how we’re going to rock."

That's exactly how the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles drew it up.

