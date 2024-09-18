DJ Moore regrets frustration, bad body language that went viral vs. Texans

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Everyone has seen the clips and still shots of Bears wide receiver DJ Moore seeming frustrated or exasperated with the offense's struggles during a 19-13 loss to the Houston Texans on "Sunday Night Football."

Social media was flooded with clips of Moore saying something to backup quarterback Tyson Bagent after an incomplete pass from Caleb Williams led to a punt. A shot of Moore sitting on the bench, appearing frustrated, also went viral as the Bears' offense spun its wheels in Houston.

On Wednesday, Moore expressed regret for his poor body language.

"I shouldn't have shown as much," Moore said. "But it's a part of the game. Like I said, we were one play away from the game-changing. And we just couldn't connect. Nobody on offense could connect with the one play or get the one play started to get us on track and go up. It's football. Everybody is going to have their ups and downs and frustrations."

Moore initially didn't realize how his body language looked on TV. After seeing the TV copy, he knows he needs to do a better job of not letting his frustration show.

"I mean, looking at it, I didn’t think it was, but you look at the TV, and it’s blown up, and I’m like, alright, that’s enough, and then you can do some self-evaluation," Moore said. "I would say that it was too much.

"We were chasing that one play, and we just couldn’t get it, so I was like, bruh, alright now. We really need to - somebody, anybody - get it going, and we just couldn’t. That was the real frustration."

With a rookie quarterback in Williams who is still trying to get comfortable, Moore knows how important it is for him to be a steady presence and leader in the huddle and on the sideline.

Asked if he felt the need to apologize to Williams after he saw the clips, Moore made it clear it wasn't that big of a deal and that his irritation was not directed at one player.

"People just ‘at’ you, and it won’t really be nothing," Moore said. "None of the frustration was at anybody. It was at chasing the play."