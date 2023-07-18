DJ Moore was not shy about sharing his disdain for his Madden 24 rating. The Bears wide receiver took to Twitter shortly after the popular video game franchise released its statistics for all wideouts in the league, and clearly didn’t agree with his 86-overall rating.

A 86 ? 😂😂 Come on now @EAMaddenNFL — DJ Moore (@idjmoore) July 17, 2023

Moore was unsurprisingly the top-rated wide receiver on the Bears. When Ryan Poles traded away the No. 1 pick to the Panthers for a haul that included Moore, he immediately became the team’s unquestioned WR1.

Moore isn’t the biggest or strongest wide receiver. Accordingly, his best attributes are speed (93), acceleration (93), agility (92) and jumping (94). The number ratings alone seems fair, but where he ranks among other WRs is maybe a tad low. Moore’s rating has him tied with Brandon Aiyuk and Chris Godwin at 21st in the NFL. That’s below players like Devonta Smith who doesn’t have the same track record of consistency like Moore.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Justin Fields is arguably the best quarterback Moore has played alongside since his rookie season with Cam Newton, so there’s a chance Moore takes a step forward and sees his Madden rating rise as the season progresses.

Other notable Bears WR Madden 24 ratings include Darnell Mooney’s 81, Chase Claypool’s 76 and Tyler Scott’s 71.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.