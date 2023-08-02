“Call that again!”

“I’m everywhere, stop testing me!”

“Try something different!”

“Y’all soft! Y’all soft!”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

That is a sample of some of the things you would’ve heard at training camp on Wednesday if you played offense for the Chicago Bears.

For the past two days, the defense has gotten the better of the offense as practice, and the defense is letting everyone know. Wednesday marked day seven of Bears training camp practices and day two of padded practices, and accordingly the competitive spirit turned up a notch. It got to the point that it was easy to hear the ample trash talk from the defense as they wrecked the offense period after period.

“I mean it's good that the defense is chirping at us, you know, because teams are going to do that,” said Justin Fields. “I just want to see our guys chirp back at them. When we have a good play, even every little win, we chirp back at them and then it's just that competitive spirit going back and forth between us. That's going to do nothing but make us better.”

Fields said he usually doesn’t initiate trash talk on the field, but he always makes sure to clap back when he responds with a great play of his own.

“BoJack (Eddie Jackson), I’m always playing with him where we’re always joking back and forth with each other in coverages.”

The Bears have made it clear they’re looking for elite competitors on their team to emerge this year. We know Fields and DJ Moore are on that list for the offense, but the list on defense might be a bit longer at this point of the summer. Jaquan Brisker, Eddie Jackson, Tremaine Edmunds and DeMarcus Walker have all made their presence known loudly throughout the summer. Even rookie Tyrique Stevenson felt empowered to add his voice to the mix after breaking up a deep ball.

“It’s amazing,” said Edmunds. “That’s the kind of edge you wanna play with. I felt right at home, as I’ve been since I got here. Just seeing our guys compete, I think that’s the No. 1 thing. We talk about it each and every day. To actually see it, to actually feel it, I think if you were just a fan out there, watching, you felt that. Defensively, that’s what you want.”

That’s setting a tone over the early stages of summer. The defense is here to play aggressive ball and they’re gonna make sure you not only feel it, but hear about it.

Now we wait to see if the offense comes back with a counter punch to match that intensity.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.