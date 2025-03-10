Dayo Odeyingbo, Bears agree to deal as NFL free agency arrives, reports say

The Chicago Bears have jumped back into the NFL free agency pool, reportedly signing edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo to a deal.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Odeyingbo will leave the Indianapolis Colts and join the Bears on a three-year deal worth $48 million, with multiple reports out that the contract includes $32 million in guaranteed money.

On the team’s current depth chart, Odeyingbo will pair with Montez Sweat to help improve the effectiveness of the team’s pass rush, with Andrew Billings coming back from injury at tackle and Austin Booker likely seeing plenty of action in new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s system.

Odeyingbo had a career-high eight sacks in the 2023 season with the Colts, but had just three in 17 games last season in Indianapolis. He did force two fumbles and had a career-high eight stuffs in the run game, but the Bears will hope to deploy him in plenty of pass-rush situations this season.

Prior to Monday, the Bears’ moves have been primarily focused on their offensive line in the lead-up to free agency, acquiring Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs and Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams before signing former Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman to a three-year deal on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Now the Bears will continue trying to bolster a defensive front that needs more explosive playmakers, with free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft both providing opportunities to add new weapons in that area of the field.