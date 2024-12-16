Detroit Lions

Lions running back David Montgomery to miss remainder of season

Montgomery has 775 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns this season

By NBC Chicago Staff

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, and the injury will knock him out for the rest of the season.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed the bad news on Monday, saying that Montgomery will require surgery on the knee, and that his season is over.

“We’re going to miss him,” Campbell said.

The Lions dropped a 48-42 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but still remain atop the NFC North standings with just three weeks remaining.

The first of those three games will come against Montgomery’s former team, as the Lions travel to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears.

The Lions have been decimated with injuries this season, with Montgomery just the latest player to go on season-ending injured reserve when the team makes the move official.

Cornerback Carlton Davis reportedly suffered a broken jaw against the Bills and will likely miss at least six weeks, while defensive tackle Alim McNeill tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season, according to reports.

Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has been out for most of the season with a broken leg, but is holding out hope to return in the latter stages of the postseason, according to reports.

Montgomery has formed a formidable 1-2 punch with fellow running back Jahmyr Gibbs this season, with 775 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, which leads the team.

Montgomery has also caught 36 passes for 341 yards for Detroit.

After their contest against the Bears, the Lions will travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Monday, Dec. 30, then will wrap up the season with a home game against the Minnesota Vikings in a contest that could very well decide the NFC North crown.

