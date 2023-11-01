Commanders, Ron Rivera bid farewell to Montez Sweat

Just before the NFL trade deadline, the Commanders traded their star edge rusher, Montez Sweat, to the Bears for a 2024 second-round pick.

On Wednesday, the Commanders said goodbye to Sweat.

Wishing you the best of luck, 90 pic.twitter.com/Idjhk5QH8T — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 1, 2023

"We really appreciate everything Montez did for us," head coach Rob Rivera said to the media on Wednesday. "A heck of a football player. … We made the decision … and want to wish him the best in Chicago."

Sweat, 27, played five seasons and 67 games (started all of them) for the Commanders between 2019-23.

While in D.C., Sweat racked up 35.5 sacks and 197 combined tackles. He forced nine fumbles and defended 11 passes while recording one interception return for a touchdown.

Now, he joins the league's worst pass rush with the Bears. Last season, they ranked last in the NFL in sacks, recording a paltry 20 sacks. This season, they're sporting the bottom of the leaderboard again with 10 sacks.

Sweat's 6.5 sacks this season equate the Bears' defensive line's total sacks for the season. The Bears are hoping he can provide a spark to an underachieving defensive front.

