Cole Kmet shares love for Steve McMichael on Hall of Fame induction day

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The “opportunity” to play in the Hall of Fame game is usually not a welcome one for NFL players. It means an extra preseason game for players trying to stay healthy and cutting vacations short to report to training camp one week early.

The Bears had three former players enshrined in Canton this weekend, though, so the team got to enjoy history that hit closer to home in addition to the exhibition game. For Cole Kmet, who grew up in Arlington Heights, a highlight included learning more about his dad’s favorite player, Steve McMichael.

“I guess Hampton was the good-looking guy.. obviously Richard Dent had all the sacks… but McMichael was just kind of the lunch pail guy in the middle,” Kmet said. “A grinder that brought a ton of attitude. He always was drawn to that, so that was pretty cool to hear.”

McMichael, nicknamed “Mongo,” was a colorful character and key cog on the 1985 Bears Super Bowl champion team. He initially joined the Bears as a free agent in 1981 and developed into one of the most dominant defensive tackles in franchise history.

Once McMichael made his Bears debut, he played in a franchise-record 191 consecutive games for the team. In those 191 career games with the team, he notched 92.5 sacks, which ranks second all-time in franchise history. Only Dent has more sacks in a Bears uniform, with 124.5.

In addition to all the sacks, McMichael recovered 16 fumbles, forced 12 more, and intercepted two passes. His 12 forced fumbles are the sixth-most in Bears history and his 16 fumble recoveries are tied for seventh-most with Brian Urlacher. McMichael has another Bears record all to himself, too: his three safeties top the franchise leaderboard.

McMichael earned Pro Bowl bids twice and was twice named a First-Team All-Pro. After he left the Bears in 1993, McMichael played one more season for the Packers, in 1994. Afterward, he retired from the NFL.

Following his football career, McMichael began a career in professional wrestling, first with WWF in 1995, then with WCW from 1995-1999. He worked as both a commentator, and a wrestler, and was a member of Ric Flair’s legendary “Four Horsemen.” McMichael won one WCW heavyweight title in 1997.

“I grew up a little bit of a wrestling fan as well,” Kmet said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Kmet was born in 1999, so he didn’t get a chance to watch McMichael on the field or in the ring, but Kmet’s dad told him stories of Mongo’s heyday. So Kmet especially appreciated all the ceremonies for McMichael before the game and enjoyed seeing McMichael’s jersey hanging in the hall.

“Definitely a cool moment.”

McMichael was presented with his Hall of Fame bust at home on Saturday, since he could not travel to Canton as he continues his fight against ALS. His sister Kathy delivered his speech on his behalf.

"Hey Chicago, Bears fans and Mongo fans, woohoo I'm in the Hall of Fame, baby! I want to thank the Hall of Fame, the Senior Selection Committee, the Chicago Bears and all the fans. The best fans in the world and the best city to play football in.

"I played 15 years in the NFL and loved every minute of every down. I played with the greatest players in the NFL and the greatest defense to this day, baby. I want to thank all my teammates. It's an honor to join my teammates Walter Payton, Richard Dent, Mike Singletary, Dan Hampton, Jimbo Covert, Coach Ditka, Coach Ryan and all the Bears before us. I'd like to say a special thank you to my pseudo-son Jarrett Payton for introducing me.

"I want to thank my family, my father Mack, my brother Richard, my sisters Sharon, Katherine and Denice. To my wife, Misty, thank you for giving me my beautiful daughter Macy. To Macy, you'll always be my little girl. Daddy loves you. And finally, to my mother, we made it mama! Your baby made it. Bear down and hook 'em!"

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.