As the 2025 NFL Draft got underway in Green Bay, Packers legend Clay Matthews shared a “message” from President Donald Trump about the Bears.

As NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell prepared to put the Tennessee Titans on the clock, Matthews told the crowd that he had to go “off-script” to share a message from the president.

Saying he had just “gotten off the phone” with Trump, Matthews unfolded a piece of paper to share that “message” with fans.

“My fellow Americans, the Bears still suck,” he said, getting plenty of applause from the thousands of Packers fans in attendance.

If Bears fans need a bit of a pick-me-up after the draft started, it’s helpful to remember that the Bears snapped an 11-game losing streak against the Packers by winning at Lambeau Field in January, putting up a 24-22 stunner.

Cairo Santos hit a 51-yard field goal as time expired to give the Bears the win, snapping the staggering losing streak.