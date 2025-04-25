2025 NFL Draft

Packers legend Clay Matthews shares ‘message' from President Trump on Bears

The Bears and Packers' rivalry always brings the heat, and Matthews delivered a joke to kick off the NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – APRIL 24: Clay Matthews speaks during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

As the 2025 NFL Draft got underway in Green Bay, Packers legend Clay Matthews shared a “message” from President Donald Trump about the Bears.

As NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell prepared to put the Tennessee Titans on the clock, Matthews told the crowd that he had to go “off-script” to share a message from the president.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Saying he had just “gotten off the phone” with Trump, Matthews unfolded a piece of paper to share that “message” with fans.

“My fellow Americans, the Bears still suck,” he said, getting plenty of applause from the thousands of Packers fans in attendance.

If Bears fans need a bit of a pick-me-up after the draft started, it’s helpful to remember that the Bears snapped an 11-game losing streak against the Packers by winning at Lambeau Field in January, putting up a 24-22 stunner.

Cairo Santos hit a 51-yard field goal as time expired to give the Bears the win, snapping the staggering losing streak.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2025 NFL Draft
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us