Chicago Bears to wear special uniforms vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears will break out uniforms inspired by their 1936 team on Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears revealed on social media that they will wear their white throwback uniforms for the game, with stripes on the sleeves and blue helmets with orange stripes.

The jerseys made their debut during the 2019 season in a game against the Vikings. Since then, the Bears have worn the uniforms on seven occasions, most recently on Dec. 24, 2023 against the Arizona Cardinals.

In seven games wearing the uniforms, the Bears have gone 5-2.

According to the Bears, the jerseys are a recreation of uniforms worn during the 1936 season. The jerseys are white with navy and orange stripes on the sleeves, and are worn with navy blue pants and blue and orange striped socks.

The uniform is one of two alternate jerseys worn by the Bears, with the orange their orange jersey and helmet combination, which they wore in Week 2 against Houston.