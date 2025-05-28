As the Chicago Bears pivot their stadium focus back to Arlington Heights, and nearby suburbs are bracing for potential impacts.

One of those communities is nearby Rolling Meadows, which sees its borders nuzzled up against three sides of the site of the former Arlington International Racecourse site.

With that geography as part of the equation, Rolling Meadows has approved the hiring of a trio of consultants to evaluate traffic and noise impact of an NFL stadium at the site.

“We have begun to dive into some of the specifics of the Arlington Park redevelopment for the future home of the Chicago Bears,” city manager Rob Sabo said.

It’s been a long road to get to this point in the process. The Bears bought the 326-acre site for nearly $200 million back in 2023, and things have proceeded in fits and starts, with the team switching focus back and forth between a suburban stadium and one located along Chicago’s lakefront.

Last week, the Bears confirmed they had made “significant progress” in negotiations with Arlington Heights officials, and that the stadium focus had returned to the suburban site.

That change has Rolling Meadows officials again looking into how the move would impact them if the project comes to fruition.

“(We have been) working with our neighbors in Arlington Heights to make sure that this is a project that really is a win-win for everyone here in the northwest suburbs,” Sabo said.

The community wants to ensure it won’t lose money on maintaining roads and infrastructure if the Bears follow through with their plans to build a sprawling stadium and entertainment complex nearby. Sabo said the team has had “informal conversations” with the Bears about such concerns.

“We are working with the anticipation that this is coming,” he said. “Obviously, that’s a decision at the end of the day for the Chicago Bears to ultimately make.”

Godson Kuriakose, who manages a BP gas station near the stadium, says neighbors are intrigued by the idea of the Bears relocating nearby.

“When I talk to the neighbors, they are also happy because they are going to be more fortunate because their property value is going up,” he said.

Sabo said no formal studies have been done on those potential impacts, though he anticipates there would be “positive impact” on property values, but wants the team to balance the increased traffic around the site with the concerns of neighbors.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity to tap into the economic development opportunities to bring some revolutionary transit improvements to our area…but ultimately, at the end of the day, I think people also want to really see that this is a development that works for everyone and doesn’t too badly impact day-to-day life,” he said.