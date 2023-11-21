Chicago Bears' schedule: Here are the team's final six games

Somehow, the Chicago Bears are nearly two-thirds of the way through their 2023 season, and while they won’t be in action this Sunday, they still have a date with the Minnesota Vikings coming up.

The NFL will play games on Thanksgiving, with the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers both playing in the morning time slot, and the league will also have a Black Friday game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, but none of those contests will involve the Bears.

Instead, the team will take the field again at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Following that, the Bears will finally have their bye week before resuming their season with three of their next four games at Soldier Field.

Here is the Bears’ remaining schedule:

Nov. 27: at Minnesota 7:15 p.m. ABC/ESPN

Dec. 10: vs. Detroit 12 p.m. Fox

Dec. 17: at Cleveland TBD

Dec. 24: vs. Arizona 3:25 p.m. Fox

Dec. 31: vs. Atlanta 12 p.m. CBS

Jan. 7: at Green Bay TBD

The NFL can still flex the Bears’ final game of the regular season to Saturday, with the decision coming no later than New Year’s Day, according to the league.

