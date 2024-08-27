Chicago Bears roster cuts: What to know ahead of NFL's Tuesday deadline

The Chicago Bears' roster will look at little different at the start of the NFL season next month.

The Bears have already started trimming their roster down as they turn the page from training camp to Week 1 preparations, but they still have a lot of work to do. Here’s what you need to know about the next couple of days as the Bears form their team.

When is the NFL roster cut deadline?

The deadline for each NFL to finalize their initial regular season roster is set for 3 p.m. Tuesday.

This roster is likely not the final roster, however, as additional cuts can be made throughout the season.

How many players will be the Bears need to cut?

Each team can carry 53 players on their roster, down from the 90 they’re allowed to carry over the summer.

The Bears have already made a number of moves.

Who have the Bears cut already?

GM Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus got a head start over the weekend by waiving several guys, but the bulk of the work still needs to be done over the course of Tuesday.

We're tracking all of the cuts as they come in Tuesday here.

What about the injured reserve designations this year?

The NFL changed how teams can place players on IR this offseason. In the past, a team had to carry a player onto its initial 53-man roster before they could place him on IR with a designation to return after four weeks. That meant cutting or waiving a player to make room for a player that was going to sit out, and hoping they didn’t link up with another team in the interim.

This year, teams are allowed to place two players on IR on Tuesday with a designation to return, and they don’t need to go on the initial 53-man roster first. Clears up some roster rigamarole.

What about the waiver wire?

Even with the new IR rules, some surprising players will make it to the waiver wire. It happens every year. The Bears will be ninth in line to add those players. The eight teams in front of the Bears on the waiver wire are the Panthers, Commanders, Patriots, Cardinals, Chargers, Giants, Titans and Falcons.