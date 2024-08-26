Chicago Bears roster cuts are looming. What to know as team prepares for Week 1

The Bears have already started trimming their roster down as they turn the page from training camp to Week 1 preparations, but they still have a lot of work to do. Here’s what you need to know about the next couple of days as the Bears form their team.

WHEN IS THE NFL ROSTER CUT DEADLINE?

Every NFL team must form their initial regular season roster by 3 p.m. on Tuesday. We say “initial” and not “final” because the roster will change many times throughout the year.

HOW MANY PLAYERS CAN THE BEARS KEEP?

Each team can carry 53 players on their roster, down from the 90 they’re allowed to carry over the summer.

HOW DO IR DESIGNATIONS WORK THIS YEAR?

The NFL changed how teams can place players on IR this offseason. In the past, a team had to carry a player onto its initial 53-man roster before they could place him on IR with a designation to return after four weeks. That meant cutting or waiving a player to make room for a player that was going to sit out, and hoping they didn’t link up with another team in the interim.

This year, teams are allowed to place two players on IR on Tuesday with a designation to return, and they don’t need to go on the initial 53-man roster first. Clears up some roster rigamarole.

WHAT SPOT DO THE BEARS HAVE ON THE WAIVER WIRE?

Even with the new IR rules, some surprising players will make it to the waiver wire. It happens every year. The Bears will be ninth in line to add those players. The eight teams in front of the Bears on the waiver wire are the Panthers, Commanders, Patriots, Cardinals, Chargers, Giants, Titans and Falcons.