The Chicago Bears are set to hold a press conference Wednesday to officially introduce their new head coach, Ben Johnson.

The introductory address is slated to take place at 11 a.m. at Halas Hall.

Fans looking to watch it live will likely be able to stream the address on the team's social media channels as the team often streams press conferences on YouTube and X.

The address comes just after the team officially announced they had hired Johnson, the former offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.

Johnson, who served as the Lions' coordinator for three seasons, will now come to Chicago hoping to maximize the talents of quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Reports of the deal had first emerged on Monday, just two days after Johnson's Lions were knocked out of the NFL playoffs.

"The Chicago Bears are a world-class franchise with a phenomenal history and incredible fanbase," Johnson said in a statement. "Having been on the opposing sideline, I can attest to how passionate Bears fans are about this city and their team, and I am honored to be their head coach."

Johnson was also highly sought after by several other teams, notably the Las Vegas Raiders, but ultimately chose the Bears as the team tries to gain a foothold in an extremely competitive NFC North division.

Johnson oversaw a Lions offense that finished in the top-five in scoring for three consecutive seasons and leapt to a new gear in 2024, finishing second in the league in overall yards and passing yards per game and sixth in rushing yards per game.

The Bears meanwhile finished last in the league in yards per game and had the league's second-worst passing attack.

Even still, Williams was one of the team's lone bright spots, setting rooking records for passing yards with 3,541 and touchdowns with 20. His passing performance was the fifth-best in a single season in team history, giving fans hope for 2025 and beyond with him under center.

Johnson has not yet revealed the coaches that will comprise his staff, but he is expected to bring in coaches with NFL experience to fill different roles on his leadership team, according to multiple reports.

