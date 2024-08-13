NFL News

Chicago Bears logo redesign goes viral, social media reacts

A graphic artist gave the Chicago Bears' logo a facelift, and people on the internet have thoughts

By Tori Rubinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Chicago Bears' logo hasn't changed much from the time the wishbone "C" was introduced in 1973. Neither has blue and orange mascot head, which served as the team's secondary logo until the Bears made it their primary logo in 2023.

And for good reason. Both logos are as classic as it gets when it comes to American professional sports. The wishbone "C" and mascot head will likely stand the test of time, but that doesn't mean graphic artists can't have a little fun.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

TikTok user @emilymorgancreates has gone viral for her impressive logo redesigns over the past couple of years, garnering millions of views for reimagining some of the world's most popular sports teams while maintaining the heart of the original logo and city.

Most recently, she tried her hand at an updated version of the Bears' beloved mascot head.

She restructured the bear's facial features by incorporating Mike Ditka's iconic aviator sunglasses and sweater vest as the snout and tongue, respectively. The wishbone "C" served as the ears.

The artist took a stab at reacting the secondary wishbone "C" logo, too, adding a claw-like element to the pointed end.

Chicago Bears

Chase Claypool

Former Bears WR Chase Claypool appears to be done with Buffalo Bills after just 3 months

NFL

Vikings rookie J.J. McCarthy will undergo knee surgery for torn meniscus

The design was met with mixed reactions from Bears fans, who both appreciated some of the creative elements while maintaining the original logos are perfect as is.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

NFL News
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us