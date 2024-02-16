The family of beloved Chicago Bears legend Steve “Mongo” McMichael is asking the public for prayers after the 66-year-old, who has been battling ALS, was admitted Thursday the ICU for a urinary tract infection.

Earlier, McMichael's longtime publicist announced that he was headed to the emergency room with suspected pneumonia.

This was just sent to me by Steve McMichael’s longtime publicist. Praying for Mongo’s comfort. @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/86gvQ4RqmM — Mike Berman (@MikeBermanNBC) February 15, 2024

“This is a sad turn in a story that has been very difficult to follow for Bears fans and Steve McMichael fans,” said David Haugh, morning co-host of Mully and Haugh Show on 670 The Score. “You just wish him well and you feel similarly the way we have for the last several years that he has fought the battle courageously.”

Last week, McMichael was elected to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame, thanks to a campaign launched by supporters.

Mongo’s wife Misty traveled to Las Vegas on his behalf when the announcement was made at NFL honors. She returned home to a massive celebration.

“It’s amazing that he gets to be a part of it that’s just all he wanted that he was going to be in the Hall of Fame,” Kathy McMichael, Mongo's sister said.

McMichael, 66, was diagnosed with ALS in 2021. In August 2023, he was admitted to the ICU unconscious with sepsis and put on two IV antibiotics. He was later diagnosed with pneumonia, a spokesperson then confirmed.

“We could learn from his example because he not only was the toughest guy in the huddle for the Bears, but he’s been the toughest guy to fight ALS and that’s a lesson we all could learn from,” said Haugh.

