Justin Fields is officially a full go to play against the Lions this Sunday. The Bears released their final injury report before Week 11’s game in Detroit, and Fields carries no game designation.

Other players who are fully medically cleared to play include starting right guard Nate Davis (ankle), starting fullback Khari Blasingame (concussion), starting running back Khalil Herbert (ankle/shin) and backup cornerback Terell Smith (mononucleosis).

Head coach Matt Eberflus said that Herbert will be activated from injured reserve on Saturday, meaning he’ll be ready to go on Sunday. Eberflus said Herbert has looked strong in practice, but that the team still needs to discuss whether or not he’ll be on a pitch count because he hasn’t played since Week 5.

Eberflus also said earlier this week that Davis will return to right guard and that Teven Jenkins will slide to left guard, where he played a bit earlier this season. Lucas Patrcik will remain at center, meaning Cody Whitehair is the odd man out on the offensive line and will head to the bench.

Starting middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds managed to squeeze in a limited practice on Friday after not participating in eight-straight practices due to a knee injury. Eberflus said he looked good moving around and the team likes where he’s at. Edmunds is questionable to play on Sunday, but the team may need him to return this week since backup middle linebacker Jack Sanborn is also questionable to play with an illness.

D’Onta Foreman is also questionable to play with an ankle injury. Foreman was in obvious pain after the Bears’ Thursday night win against the Panthers last week. He was one of the best performers on offense for the Bears as the fill-in starting running back while Herbert was hurt.

Finally, linebacker Noah Sewell was ruled out with a knee injury. Sewell has been a key special teams player for the Bears this year and has mixed in a little bit on defense.

