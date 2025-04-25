2025 NFL Draft

Chicago Bears take Michigan TE Colston Loveland in NFL Draft

Loveland had 56 catches for 582 yard and five touchdowns for Michigan last season

By NBC Chicago Staff

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 14: Colston Loveland #18 of the Michigan Wolverines runs for extra yardage against Aaron Casey #44 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of a college football game at Michigan Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears are aiming for a potent 1-2 punch at tight end, snagging Colston Loveland out of Michigan in the NFL Draft.

Loveland will be paired up with Cole Kmet in the new-look Bears offense under head coach Ben Johnson, giving Caleb Williams yet another talented weapon to throw to in the passing game.

Loveland hauled in 56 catches for 582 yards  and five touchdowns in his final season with the Wolverines, with 11 career touchdowns to his credit in Ann Arbor.

There was plenty of debate on whether Loveland was the top tight end in this year’s class, with that debate focused on Penn State’s Tyler Warren. Still, his performance this season after missing time with a shoulder injury was still remarkable, as he set a school record for receptions by a tight end.

He was also a finalist for the John Mackey Award as the country’s top tight end.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein praised Loveland’s ability to run a wide variety of routes, with a massive catch radius and a keen ability to change direction quickly on routes. He was also praised for his blocking ability, a key element in the Bears’ system.

He will need to work on his ability to win contested battles for catches according to the scouting report, and will also have to improve his footwork.

