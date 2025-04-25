The Chicago Bears are aiming for a potent 1-2 punch at tight end, snagging Colston Loveland out of Michigan in the NFL Draft.

Loveland will be paired up with Cole Kmet in the new-look Bears offense under head coach Ben Johnson, giving Caleb Williams yet another talented weapon to throw to in the passing game.

Loveland hauled in 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns in his final season with the Wolverines, with 11 career touchdowns to his credit in Ann Arbor.

There was plenty of debate on whether Loveland was the top tight end in this year’s class, with that debate focused on Penn State’s Tyler Warren. Still, his performance this season after missing time with a shoulder injury was still remarkable, as he set a school record for receptions by a tight end.

He was also a finalist for the John Mackey Award as the country’s top tight end.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein praised Loveland’s ability to run a wide variety of routes, with a massive catch radius and a keen ability to change direction quickly on routes. He was also praised for his blocking ability, a key element in the Bears’ system.

He will need to work on his ability to win contested battles for catches according to the scouting report, and will also have to improve his footwork.