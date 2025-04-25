The Chicago Bears used their first-round pick on a tight end, but with two second-round picks, who could be on their radar Friday?

As things stand, the Bears currently hold the No. 39 and the No. 41 picks in the second round, which gets underway at 6 p.m. Friday, with the draft continuing on ESPN and the NFL Network.

With those picks, as well as a third-round pick, the Bears will have some chances to nab more impact talent, but where will they go with those selections?

Why do the Bears have two second-round picks?

The Bears got the 41st pick in the draft by virtue of their 5-12 record on the season, but they also landed the No. 39 pick because of the 2023 trade that sent the Carolina Panthers the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

In exchange, the Bears got what turned out to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, but also got wide receiver DJ Moore and a second-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

What are the Bears’ biggest needs?

The Bears have used quite a bit of capital on improving their offensive line this offseason, but there are still significant questions at left tackle, especially with the health of Braxton Jones, and at right tackle.

The Bears could also use some depth at guard even after acquiring Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson.

Outside of that, the Bears are likely still looking for a running back to pair with D’Andre Swift, and they most certainly will need some additional help on their defensive line, especially with Dennis Allen taking over as defensive coordinator.

Finally, the Bears could look to get a boost at outside linebacker.

Who are some of the top players available?

If the Bears are looking for more help on their pass rush, they could potentially look at Marshall linebacker Mike Green, who led the FBS in sacks last season, or they could look at Boston College linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku.

Toledo’s Darius Alexander remains on the board at defensive tackle, and Ohio State edge rusher JT Tuimoloau is also available if they choose to go that direction.

Two running backs went off the board in the first round, with Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson likely the top-available back at that spot. His Buckeye teammate Quinshon Judkins is also available, as are Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson and Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo.

Things have definitely gotten thinner at offensive line, with Minnesota’s Aireontae Ersery and William and Mary’s Charles Grant likely two of the top remaining linemen.

Arkansas’ Landon Jackson and Louisville’s Ashton Gillotte are also still options at defensive end if the Bears aim to go that direction.