Chicago Bears' schedule in 2025 includes showdowns with Eagles, Cowboys

The Chicago Bears’ 2025 schedule has not yet been released, but we do know who they’ll play on the 17-game slate next season.

Among the Bears’ 2025 opponents are the Philadelphia Eagles, who will represent the NFC in this year’s Super Bowl in New Orleans. The Kansas City Chiefs, the AFC champions and two-time reigning Super Bowl champs, are not on the list for the Bears in 2025.

The last time the Bears took on the Super Bowl champions was in 2023 when they played the Chiefs, but it wasn’t a good day for Chicago as Patrick Mahomes and the champs romped to a 41-10 victory.

Speaking of New Orleans, the Bears will be taking on the Saints at Soldier Field in 2025, with former Saints head coach Dennis Allen now Chicago’s defensive coordinator.

Head coach Ben Johnson will of course get two chances to take on his former team, with home and road games set against the Detroit Lions.

The Bears will also have two high-profile teams coming to Soldier Field in 2025, as the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers will pay visits to the Windy City.

The Bears will also get to head to glitzy Las Vegas to take on the Raiders, and will also travel to Baltimore to take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. They’ll head to the DC metro area as well as they take on Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders on the road for a second straight season.

Here are the Bears’ home opponents:

Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers

Here are the Bears’ road opponents:

Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders

The schedule will likely be released following the NFL Draft, with typical releases occurring in May.