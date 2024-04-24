Bears Stadium

Check out new renderings for the Bears stadium on Chicago's lakefront

The renderings include a dome with the stadium atop the South Parking Lot

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ahead of the Bears' press conference unveiling their plans for a new stadium on Wednesday, they released photographic renderings of the stadium on the lakefront.

The renderings include the domed stadium, with the stadium atop the current South Parking lot of Soldier Field. As for Soldier Field, the columns exist, but the stadium is gone.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather for free 24/7

Here are all the renderings of the stadium. Click here to check out the renderings released by the team.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Chicago Bears

Bears Stadium 16 mins ago

How Bears plan to fund Chicago stadium project, and how much it will cost taxpayers

Bears Stadium 34 mins ago

Soldier Field columns to stay in Bears' new lakefront stadium design

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Bears Stadium
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us