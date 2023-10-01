Chase Claypool to be inactive for Bears vs. Broncos: reports

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool has made plenty of headlines this season, but he apparently will not suit up for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Claypool will be inactive for the game:

After a tumultuous start to his season, #Bears WR Chase Claypool will be inactive today, sources say. Plus, Chicago has a new backup QB.



My story on a little shakeup for the #Bears offense: https://t.co/hlXJCUeLDV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2023

Rapoport also reported that Tyson Bagent, not Nathan Peterman, will be the backup quarterback for the contest between 0-3 teams.

Claypool has played in the Bears’ first three games this season, with four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. During a press availability Friday, he told reporters that he didn’t feel he was being put in the best position to succeed with the Bears during his second season in Chicago, but also said that he was trying to focus on other parts of his game and to drown out the noise around him.

“I think rehoning what I want to do really well in, and that’s just the things that I can control like the effort on plays and finishing blocks," Claypool said Friday at Halas Hall. "Those are things I can control and things I’ve been making sure to just master these few weeks. Those are things I can control. The other stuff I can’t worry about. Just got to be at the right place at the right time, and hopefully, that falls into place.

“Sometimes the things around you either elevate you or you have to adapt to allow you to elevate with them,” Claypool later said. “So I’ve just been adapting to the new system and my new role in the system and trying to make the most out of it.”

In 10 games since being traded to the Bears, Claypool has caught just 18 passes for 191 yards.

"I think every situation has the ability to be ideal, and I think we’re just working towards that," Claypool said when asked if the fit with the Bears wasn't ideal. "I’m not going to say that. I wouldn’t say it’s not an ideal place for me. Obviously, there’s other places – you can say, ‘Oh, I want to be on the best offense with the highest passing yards,’ but that doesn’t happen in football. You just have to make do with what you got."

The Bears' passing offense has been one of the worst in the NFL through three games. They rank 31st in passing yards per game, 29th in completion percentage, 32nd in rating, and 31st in dropback EPA.

