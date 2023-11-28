Cam Newton has a few ideas on how to help Justin Fields succeed in Bears offense

Justin Fields has played much better for the Bears over his last five games and has made a case that the team should stick with him as they continue to rebuild the roster. Other than a couple of fumbles late in Monday’s win against the Vikings, Fields has done just about everything the Bears have needed him to do to win games.

But former NFL superstar Cam Newton believes there’s more potential to be unlocked in Fields’ game.

Newton joined NBC Sports Chicago’s “Football Night In Chicago” before Monday’s game and shared how he thinks the Bears can help Fields take the next step in his development.

“It’s troubling sometimes to talk about something that you went through yourself,” Newton said on the show. “I think a lot of how he’s playing, he’s thinking too much. I think when you have a dynamic quarterback like this, K.I.S.S. approach. Keep It Super Simple, and let him do the rest.”

There are several parallels between Newton and Fields. Like Fields, Newton challenged defenses as a dynamic dual-threat QB. Like Fields, Newton had an incredible deep ball when healthy. Like Fields, Newton wanted to throw the ball and succeed as a pocket passer before scrambling for yards on the ground.

Newton has also known Fields since the Bears QB was 16 years old. Fields played on Newton’s seven-on-seven All-Star team, a football initiative Newton launched back when he was still playing for the Panthers.

So when Newton says he believes he knows how to help Fields, there are plenty of reasons to listen.

“When I had my best years in football, that was the premise,” Newton said. “It wasn’t the complex checks and Mike (middle linebacker) IDs, and ‘hold on the safety’s rolling and this is the shade technique, a potential nickel off the side’… nah, keep it simple and allow that quarterback to make your life easy as a playcaller.”

Newton made it clear that his comments weren’t intended to throw anyone under the bus, or to call anyone incompetent. He’s just suggesting ways for the Bears to help Fields succeed.

“I’m not taking shots at anyone calling the plays, or the coaches. I think at times Justin seems to be thinking way too much, and with the talent and skillset that he has he is an elite talent. It’s up to the coaches to get that out of him.”

