Caleb Williams launches investment firm ‘888 Midas': Report

Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is launching an investment firm called "888 Midas," according to a story from Bloomberg.

The investment firm will target private equity, venture capital and real estate deals.

“I always planned on being both an athlete and a businessman," Williams said in a statement to Business Wire. "As I’ve reached many of my athletic goals and dreams, multiple business opportunities have also surfaced."

Williams has four partners who will steer the ship as he focuses on football.

Notable partners and advisors spearheading the business include Sherif Guirgis, former managing director at Main Street Advisors, Lew Wolff, chairman at Wolff Urban, John Terizan, co-founder and co-president of h.wood Group, and Ross Walker, the co-founder and managing partner of Hawkins Way Capital.

"Athletes are often inundated with and distracted by these opportunities. To eliminate the potential for distraction, it was important to me to immediately set up a business operation with established, trusted partners and advisors I’ve known for years to strategically take advantage of ventures in the global marketplace.

"This partnership will enable me to focus the entirety of my time and energy on learning the professional football game and bringing the Lombardi Trophy back home to Chicago where it belongs."

Williams has made his interest in other business opportunities clear as the 2024 NFL Draft came closer. At USC, he became one of NIL's (Name, Image and Likeness) highest-paid collegiate athletes, earning around $10 million from NIL deals and endorsements while in school, according to The Athletic.

He also mentioned his curiosity about owning an NFL team as the draft approached. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers mentioned the same interest upon being traded to New York. The NFL, however, recently enacted a policy to prohibit players from owning a portion of their respective teams.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Williams has yet to sign his rookie contract. According to Spotrac, his deal is slated to be worth $38.4 million over four years with a mandatory fifth-year option.

But alongside his soon-to-come rookie money, he now has an investment firm working for him on the side.

"I’m beyond excited to have 888 Midas working for me and for its expected growth as an investment and advisory entity in the years to come.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.