Caleb Williams Chicago Bears jersey: here's how to pre-order

The Chicago Bears have a new quarterback, which means an updated jersey collection is in order for fans across the world.

It's been obvious for months that the Bears would draft Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick, and Fanatics — the official licensed supplier of NFLShop.com — acted accordingly.

Less than an hour after the USC quarterback's name was called by Roger Goodell in Detroit, fanatics had five different variations of Caleb Williams' No. 18 jersey ready for preorder.

If you want to enter this new era of Chicago Bears football in style, jerseys are available at NFLShop.com and Fanatics.

