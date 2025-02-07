Ben Johnson

Bears head coach Ben Johnson named assistant coach of the year

Johnson's former colleague in Detroit, Aaron Glenn, was one of the other nominees

By NBC Chicago Staff

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 22: Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson of the Detroit Lions looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson was honored as the NFL’s top assistant coach for his work with the Detroit Lions.

Johnson earned assistant coach of the year honors on Thursday night at the annual NFL Honors, taking place around the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Johnson had previously served as the Lions’ offensive coordinator before he was hired by the Bears as the team’s new head coach in mid-January.

His former colleague Aaron Glenn, who was defensive coordinator for the Lions before taking the head coaching job with the New York Jets, was also nominated. Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady rounded out the nominations.

Dan Campbell, Johnson’s former boss with the Lions, is one of five nominees for coach of the year.

Johnson served as offensive coordinator for the Lions for three seasons, including the 2024 campaign where his team finished second in the league in yards-per game and second in passing yards per game. The Lions also had a top-six rushing attack, buoyed by Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, who each rushed for more than 1,000 yards.

Johnson’s work with quarterback Jared Goff also earned rave reviews, making him one of the hottest coaching candidates in this year’s hiring cycle.

The Bears hired Johnson on Jan. 20, the same date on which they hired Mike Ditka in 1983.

