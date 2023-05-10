Bears won’t face Chiefs in Germany originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears will not being going abroad in 2023.

While several early offseason reports suggested that Justin Fields and Co. would face the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany, the NFL announced Wednesday that the defending Super Bowl champions will instead host the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt.

Monday, NBC Sports’ Peter King reported that the Chiefs had requested the league not move the Bears game to Germany. Each team that loses a home game to an international site is allowed to protect one home game. The Bears will face the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium sometime during the 2023 season.

There will be four other international games this season. The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills in London. The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans will also face off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts are slated to head to Frankfurt.

The NFL will release the full schedule Thursday at 8 pm ET.