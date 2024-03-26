Bears will open NFL preseason in Hall of Fame game vs. Texans

ORLANDO -- The NFL announced Tuesday that the Chicago Bears will open the 2024 NFL preseason slate by facing the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 1, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Former Bears players Steve McMichael, Devin Hester, and Julius Peppers will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 3, in Canton, Ohio.

With McMichael, Hester, and Peppers slated to be enshrined and presumptive No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams expected to be the Bears' new starting quarterback, Chicago was expected to be one of the two teams to open the NFL preseason slate in Canton.

The Bears traded quarterback Justin Fields on Mar. 16, paving the way for general manager Ryan Poles to select his new franchise quarterback with the top selection in April's draft. It is widely believed that the Bears will select Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, who has impressed them at every turn during the pre-draft evaluation.

The future is bright for the Bears, and it will begin in earnest on Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio.

